11 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are Charming Enough To Be In The North Pole
The sweetest places to do your holiday shopping. 🎄
One of the most magical ways to spend the holiday season is wandering through a Christmas market, and there are so many happening in and around Toronto.
You can visit some old favourites and explore some new spots to fill up on treats, shop for goodies, and get in the festive spirit.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $8 per person on select dates
When: November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Christmas market, rebranded as The Distillery Winter Village, is such an enchanting place to spend a day. You can shop from quaint cabins beneath a canopy of lights.
Holiday Street Market
Price: $20 per adult
When: Weekends, December 3 to19, 2021
Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new market boasts 100 vendors, tons of tasty treats, a lights show, and even rides.
Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace
Price: $5.50 per person
When: Select dates from November 19 to December 23, 2021
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Zoo is getting festive this year, and you can shop from so many vendors and snap some pics at the photo ops.
Holiday Hills
Price: Free
When: November 23 to December 31, 2021
Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Holiday Hills is returning to Stackt Market, and it's bringing all the Christmas vibes with it. You can do your holiday shopping, play a game of Crokicurl, and more.
Burlington Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 9 to 12, 2021
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a twinkling new market that's straight out of Europe. The attraction features carollers, treats, and a Christmas tree forest.
Niagara Falls Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 13 to December 19, 2021
Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Find handmade goods and take some Insta-worthy photos by the light installations at this glittering market.
Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12 to December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Scandinavian-style market with a trip to this charming farm. The event comes with glittering lights and hot chocolate.
Christmas Fest
Price: $15 per person
When: November 27 to December 19, 2021
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Christmas Fest has a Merry Market where you can find artisanal gifts and holiday greenery. After shopping, you can enjoy some themed treats, cozy up by a bonfire pit, and take a winter wagon ride.
Mississauga Festival Of Trees
Price: $9.50 per adult
When: December 9 to 19, 2021
Address: 1352 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: A culinary market, wood installations, and more await at this new holiday festival.
Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Polar is returning as a walk-thru winter festival featuring a market, ice tunnel, and even a boozy lounge where you can sip drinks beneath the stars.
Holiday Nights Of Lights
Price: $16.99 per adult
When: November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling lights event has teamed up with Holiday Fair In The Square to bring a brand new experience to the city. You can explore glowing trails and shop at a festive market.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
