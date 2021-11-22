Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

11 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are Charming Enough To Be In The North Pole

The sweetest places to do your holiday shopping. 🎄

11 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are Charming Enough To Be In The North Pole
@ourthingistravel | Instagram, @reevstagram | Instagram

One of the most magical ways to spend the holiday season is wandering through a Christmas market, and there are so many happening in and around Toronto.

You can visit some old favourites and explore some new spots to fill up on treats, shop for goodies, and get in the festive spirit.

The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $8 per person on select dates

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This iconic Christmas market, rebranded as The Distillery Winter Village, is such an enchanting place to spend a day. You can shop from quaint cabins beneath a canopy of lights.

Website

Holiday Street Market

Price: $20 per adult

When: Weekends, December 3 to19, 2021

Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new market boasts 100 vendors, tons of tasty treats, a lights show, and even rides.

Website

Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace

Toronto Zoo | Handout

Price: $5.50 per person

When: Select dates from November 19 to December 23, 2021

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Zoo is getting festive this year, and you can shop from so many vendors and snap some pics at the photo ops.

Website

Holiday Hills

Price: Free

When: November 23 to December 31, 2021

Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Holiday Hills is returning to Stackt Market, and it's bringing all the Christmas vibes with it. You can do your holiday shopping, play a game of Crokicurl, and more.

Website

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a twinkling new market that's straight out of Europe. The attraction features carollers, treats, and a Christmas tree forest.

Website

Niagara Falls Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: November 13 to December 19, 2021

Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Find handmade goods and take some Insta-worthy photos by the light installations at this glittering market.

Website

Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12 to December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Scandinavian-style market with a trip to this charming farm. The event comes with glittering lights and hot chocolate.

Website

Christmas Fest

Price: $15 per person

When: November 27 to December 19, 2021

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Christmas Fest has a Merry Market where you can find artisanal gifts and holiday greenery. After shopping, you can enjoy some themed treats, cozy up by a bonfire pit, and take a winter wagon ride.

Website

Mississauga Festival Of Trees

Price: $9.50 per adult

When: December 9 to 19, 2021

Address: 1352 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: A culinary market, wood installations, and more await at this new holiday festival.

Website

Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Polar is returning as a walk-thru winter festival featuring a market, ice tunnel, and even a boozy lounge where you can sip drinks beneath the stars.

Website

Holiday Nights Of Lights

Price: $16.99 per adult

When: November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dazzling lights event has teamed up with Holiday Fair In The Square to bring a brand new experience to the city. You can explore glowing trails and shop at a festive market.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

7 Free Christmas Events In Toronto Where You Can Be Merry Without Being Broke

Leave your wallet behind!

@eri8_travel | Instagram, @torontounion | Instagram

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most expensive time of the year, especially with all the gift shopping, events, and festive lattes.

The good news is, there's still lots to do around Toronto if you're trying to save some money. Head out to these free events that will make your wallet jolly this season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Christmas Market Will Sweep You Away To A Little Snowy Village In France

It's free to visit. ❄️

Village Noël

This Christmas market comes with some major European vibes, and it's a charming place to visit this holiday season.

Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to Northern Ontario on November 25 and bringing all sorts of festive magic with it.

Keep Reading Show less

The Distillery's Magical Winter Village Is Now Open & Here's A Peak At All The Festivities

The rebranded Toronto Christmas Market is finally here!

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

One of Toronto's most iconic Christmas events is finally here, and this season, it's returning as something a little different.

The Toronto Christmas Market has been rebranded to The Distillery Winter Village, and you can wander beneath twinkling canopies and along illuminated streets.

Keep Reading Show less

Rusty Griswold’s Christmas House Light Display Is Back This Year & It's Pure Movie Magic

Which classic Christmas movie does this house remind you of?

Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display | Facebook

If you're a lover of Christmas movies from the '80s you already know what's up.

Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display is back this year, and its dazzling light show is as bright as its inspiration from the 1989 Christmas movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Keep Reading Show less