first look

Toronto's Polar Winter Festival Will Take You To Christmas Town & Here's A First Look

The new event has shimmering tunnels & boozy hot chocolate!

Toronto's Polar Winter Festival Will Take You To Christmas Town & Here's A First Look
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for some holiday magic, you can head out to this new festival that's turning Toronto into a glittering Christmas land.

Polar Winter Festival is a new event taking place at Bandshell Park, and it's filled with lights, photo ops, and more.

Massive, glowing installations light up the entire area, and you can see things like a giant polar bear and a mammoth.

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

At the front of the event, you'll find a food and drink lounge with cozy fire pits and tons of Christmas trees. You can grab a boozy drink, like mulled wine or eggnog, or a treat from the food trucks and relax by the warmth.

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Bandshell stage has been transformed into Santa's living room, and you can snap a photo with jolly Saint Nick as well as a towering teddy bear.

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There are rides to enjoy throughout the park, vendors to shop from, two illuminated tunnels, and even train rides.

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Polar Winter Festival Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Tickets for this sparkling event are available online and it's recommended that you purchase them in advance.

Polar Winter Festival

Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 - December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new festival will whisk you away to a holiday wonderland.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

