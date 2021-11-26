Toronto's Polar Winter Festival Will Take You To Christmas Town & Here's A First Look
The new event has shimmering tunnels & boozy hot chocolate!
If you're looking for some holiday magic, you can head out to this new festival that's turning Toronto into a glittering Christmas land.
Polar Winter Festival is a new event taking place at Bandshell Park, and it's filled with lights, photo ops, and more.
Massive, glowing installations light up the entire area, and you can see things like a giant polar bear and a mammoth.
At the front of the event, you'll find a food and drink lounge with cozy fire pits and tons of Christmas trees. You can grab a boozy drink, like mulled wine or eggnog, or a treat from the food trucks and relax by the warmth.
Bandshell stage has been transformed into Santa's living room, and you can snap a photo with jolly Saint Nick as well as a towering teddy bear.
There are rides to enjoy throughout the park, vendors to shop from, two illuminated tunnels, and even train rides.
Tickets for this sparkling event are available online and it's recommended that you purchase them in advance.
Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 - December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new festival will whisk you away to a holiday wonderland.
