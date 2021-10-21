Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

Toronto's New Polar Festival Will Have A Shimmering Ice Tunnel & Magical Christmas Market

Ride a holiday train and sip festive cocktails beneath the stars.

Toronto's New Polar Festival Will Have A Shimmering Ice Tunnel & Magical Christmas Market
Polar Winter Festival | Handout

You can step into a festive paradise at this new holiday attraction coming to Toronto. Polar, which first launched last year as a drive-thru experience, is bringing a new winter festival to the city, and you'll be swept into a world of sparkling splendour and Christmas cheer.

The walk-thru event is transforming Bandshell Park into a sparkling winter wonderland starting November 25, and it will be the biggest winter festival in Toronto.

Polar Winter Festival | Handout

You can explore a shimmering Polar Ice Tunnel filled with thousands of crystals and visit Santa's living room for tons of festive photo ops.

There will be a holiday market as well as rides like a Christmas train, a classic carousel, and even a ship excursion.

The X-Lounge is a dreamy place to curl up by a crackling fire while sipping a festive cocktail, and you can order treats like burgers and BeaverTails from the food trucks.

Tickets are on sale now, and it's recommended to purchase them online in advance. Get ready for all sorts of holiday magic at this dazzling new winter festival.

Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 - December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to the North Pole at this magical holiday event.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Christmas Drive-Thru Near Toronto Lets You Cruise Through A Kaleidoscope Of Colours

It's opening at two spots this season.

Journey into Enchantment | Facebook, Journey into Enchantment | Facebook

If the thought of wandering through the snow already has you shivering, then you'll want to add this drive-thru lights show to your Christmas plans.

Journey into Enchantment is coming to two locations in the GTA starting November 25, and you can cruise through even more magic this year.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Market In Toronto Will Have A Dazzling Light Show & 100 Outdoor Vendors

There will be marshmallow roasting, Ferris wheel rides, and more!

@streeteatsmarket | Instagram, @streeteatsmarket | Instagram

Get ready for tasty treats, twinkling lights, and everything magical at this Christmas event coming to Toronto.

Street Eats Market is opening a Holiday Street Market at the Scarborough Town Centre this December, and you can shop for gifts, roast marshmallows, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Miracle Toronto Is Officially Returning Along With A Tropical-Themed Christmas Bar

The two festive pop-ups will be located on the same block.

Randy Schmidt | Handout, @missrebeccaj | Instagram

You can get in the holiday spirit by sipping actual holiday spirits at these two festive pop-up bars coming to Toronto.

After just a three-day run last year, Miracle Toronto is returning to the city on November 19 alongside its tropical sister bar, Sippin' Santa.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest Is Turning Canada's Wonderland Into A Twinkling Paradise & Here's What To Expect

It's officially returning and tickets are already on sale! ❄️

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

It's the most wonderful news of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland, and it's bringing so much holiday magic with it.

The dazzling event is taking place from November 13 to December 31. This will be the second time WinterFest has run since opening in 2019 as it was cancelled last year.

Keep Reading Show less