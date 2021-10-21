Toronto's New Polar Festival Will Have A Shimmering Ice Tunnel & Magical Christmas Market
Ride a holiday train and sip festive cocktails beneath the stars.
You can step into a festive paradise at this new holiday attraction coming to Toronto. Polar, which first launched last year as a drive-thru experience, is bringing a new winter festival to the city, and you'll be swept into a world of sparkling splendour and Christmas cheer.
The walk-thru event is transforming Bandshell Park into a sparkling winter wonderland starting November 25, and it will be the biggest winter festival in Toronto.
Polar Winter Festival | Handout
You can explore a shimmering Polar Ice Tunnel filled with thousands of crystals and visit Santa's living room for tons of festive photo ops.
There will be a holiday market as well as rides like a Christmas train, a classic carousel, and even a ship excursion.
The X-Lounge is a dreamy place to curl up by a crackling fire while sipping a festive cocktail, and you can order treats like burgers and BeaverTails from the food trucks.
Tickets are on sale now, and it's recommended to purchase them online in advance. Get ready for all sorts of holiday magic at this dazzling new winter festival.
Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 - December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to the North Pole at this magical holiday event.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.