Casa Loma's Christmas Event Lets You Explore A Tree-Filled Castle & Sparkling Garden Trail
You can wander through glowing tunnels and wintry grounds. ❄️
Toronto's magical castle is about to get even more enchanting. This holiday season, Casa Loma is transforming into a sparkling palace filled with lights and trees during the Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Light Tour programs.
Starting November 25, the events will offer both indoor and outdoor attractions during the daytime and in the evenings.
The interior of the castle will be bursting with festive charm, from the 40-foot Christmas tree in the Great Hall to Santa's Workshop.
Outside, you can enjoy a trail through the grounds which will take you past dazzling light displays and illuminated gardens.
Tickets will be available online starting November 8. Put on your crown and step into a Christmas fairytale at this majestic castle.
Christmas at Casa Loma
Price: $30+ per adult
When: November 25 to December 30, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a sparkling palace at Casa Loma's Christmas events.
