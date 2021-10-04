The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Returning To Toronto With Even More Magic This Year
Here's how to get tickets!
It's time to get festive because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is officially returning to Toronto, and it's even more magical this year.
The immersive drive-thru event will run from November 13 to December 23. You can explore a 1.5-kilometre path filled with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday treats, live entertainment, interactive displays, and Christmas characters.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout
This season, the trail boasts more live performers and vignettes for you to enjoy, as well as a new addition of Santa's workshop where you can see elves preparing presents.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout
Tickets will be available on the website on November 8 at 10:30 a.m., and new tickets will be released every Monday until December 13 so that the event won't sell out right away.
If you're already dreaming of dazzling lights, festive tunes, and twinkling decor, then keep this adventure in mind for the holidays.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 13 - December 23, 2021
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get in the Christmas spirit without leaving your car by taking a drive down this twinkling holiday trail.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.