8 Charming Christmas Shopping Spots Near Toronto That Aren't A Busy Trip To The Mall
Check off your gift list without getting lost in the crowds.
Christmas is the time for giving, but a trip to the busy mall during the holiday season can leave you feeling far from festive.
If you still need to check off your gift list, you can head to one of these quaint shopping spots around Toronto. With local boutiques, cute cafes, and magical decor, these spots make great day trips during the holiday season.
Elora
Price: Free
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic town is brimming with Christmas magic, and you can enjoy special promotions during the Starlight Shopping events.
Stratford
Price: Free
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore tons of quaint shops in this beautiful downtown. There's even a Christmas Trail running until December 20 where you can purchase vouchers and redeem them for gifts at stores along the tour.
St. Jacobs
Price: Free
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped back in time at this quaint village. During the St. Jacobs Sparkles event, the entire area is lit with thousands of twinkling lights, and you can enjoy promotions at the shops.
Collingwood
Price: Free
Address: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boutiques, cafes, restaurants, and more await along this main street, which looks extra festive at Christmas. There is also a market during certain days in December.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Price: Free
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to get into the Christmas spirit, this is the place to be. This charming town has sweet shops, decorated windows, and tons of holiday events.
Unionville
Price: Free
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can go on a shopping spree in the original Stars Hollow at this glittering village. The Holidays on Main event offers store promotions, activities, and more.
Port Hope
Price: Free
Address: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: This old-time Christmas town is a magical place to do some gift-hunting. The historic buildings and quaint streets all add to the charm.
Dundas
Price: Free
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting over 100 shops and streets lined with 19th-century buildings, you can forget the bustling crowds at this shopping destination.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.