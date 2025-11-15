This Christmassy village 1 hour from Toronto is dotted with cute downtown shops and bakeries
It's a magical spot for a day trip.
You don't have to travel to the North Pole to find an enchanting Christmas village. This small town, just an hour away from Toronto, looks like a scene from a Hallmark film and is a magical spot to visit during the holiday season.
Nestled in a valley, the quaint village boasts historic shops, cozy cafes and bakeries, and twinkling decor.
You can enjoy holiday shopping, warm cups of cocoa, and more as you stroll the snow-dusted streets.
Dundas is a charming small town near Toronto that's worth checking out this holiday season.
Known as "Valley Town," the destination is brimming with restaurants, cafes, unique shops, and stunning scenery.
During the holiday season, Dundas transforms into a sparkling display of lights, festive decorations, and nostalgic charm.
On November 28, you can head to Canada's oldest tree lighting ceremony, taking place in Downtown Dundas.
The event is complete with free hot apple cider, a visit from Santa, festive activities, and more.
While you're in town, you can grab a treat at one of the quaint bakeries or cafes, such as French Revolution Bakery & Creperie, Detour Cafe, Café Domestiique, the Dundas Chocolate Shop, or Dyment's Market & Bakery, located minutes from downtown.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can check out some of the beautiful natural areas surrounding the town.
From parks to cascading waterfalls, Dundas has no shortage of stunning spots to explore.
Tiffany Falls is a popular natural wonder in the area, and it looks even more magical beneath a blanket of snow.
If you're looking for a cozy Christmas village to visit near Toronto, Dundas delivers with twinkling lights, historic streets, and small-town charm.
