Summary

This Christmassy village 1 hour from Toronto is dotted with cute downtown shops and bakeries

It's a magical spot for a day trip.

A train travelling through a snowy landscape. Right: A person standing on a street.

A conservation area in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@t.h.e.photography_ | Instagram, @ferolron | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to travel to the North Pole to find an enchanting Christmas village. This small town, just an hour away from Toronto, looks like a scene from a Hallmark film and is a magical spot to visit during the holiday season.

Nestled in a valley, the quaint village boasts historic shops, cozy cafes and bakeries, and twinkling decor.

You can enjoy holiday shopping, warm cups of cocoa, and more as you stroll the snow-dusted streets.

Dundas is a charming small town near Toronto that's worth checking out this holiday season.

Known as "Valley Town," the destination is brimming with restaurants, cafes, unique shops, and stunning scenery.

During the holiday season, Dundas transforms into a sparkling display of lights, festive decorations, and nostalgic charm.

On November 28, you can head to Canada's oldest tree lighting ceremony, taking place in Downtown Dundas.

The event is complete with free hot apple cider, a visit from Santa, festive activities, and more.

While you're in town, you can grab a treat at one of the quaint bakeries or cafes, such as French Revolution Bakery & Creperie, Detour Cafe, Café Domestiique, the Dundas Chocolate Shop, or Dyment's Market & Bakery, located minutes from downtown.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can check out some of the beautiful natural areas surrounding the town.

From parks to cascading waterfalls, Dundas has no shortage of stunning spots to explore.

Tiffany Falls is a popular natural wonder in the area, and it looks even more magical beneath a blanket of snow.

If you're looking for a cozy Christmas village to visit near Toronto, Dundas delivers with twinkling lights, historic streets, and small-town charm.

Dundas BIA Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

