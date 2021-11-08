Trending Tags

christmas in toronto

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Sparkling Christmas Market With Festive Food & So Many Vendors

There will even be a tree!

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Sparkling Christmas Market With Festive Food & So Many Vendors
Toronto Zoo | Handout

The Toronto Zoo is getting festive with the return of its Holiday Marketplace. The event is opening for its second year on November 19, and you can enjoy all sorts of Christmas cheer.

The attraction will transform the Indo-Malayan courtyards and front of the Zoo into a twinkling market filled with shops and more.

Toronto Zoo | Handout

There will be around 90 local vendors and artisans available to shop from over the course of the event, as well as photo ops and a 35-foot tree.

You'll also be able to enjoy some festive-themed food and drinks as you explore the enchanting area.

Tickets for the market can be booked online, and entry is free with Zoo admission as well as Terra Lumina admission.

Toronto Zoo Holiday Marketplace

Price: $5.50 per person

When: Select dates from November 19 to December 23, 2021

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Do some holiday shopping and enjoy delicious treats at this festive market.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

