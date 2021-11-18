Trending Tags

8 Festive Toronto Date Ideas That Santa & Mrs. Claus Would Definitely Approve Of

No mistletoe needed at these magical spots.

8 Festive Toronto Date Ideas That Santa & Mrs. Claus Would Definitely Approve Of
@kapratravels | Instagram, @krystel_faye | Instagram

You don't need mistletoe to get romantic this Christmas season. There are so many festive dates to go on in Toronto, and you can fall in love as you glide around an ice rink or wander beneath twinkling lights.

Make some plans with your favourite person and enjoy all the magic of the holidays together at these spots.

Visit An Enchanting Castle

Price: $30+ per adult

When: November 25 to December 30, 2021

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have a date that's straight out of a fairytale at this sparkling Christmas castle. Is there anything more romantic than strolling mitten-in-mitten through Casa Loma's illuminated gardens?

Website

Wander Through A Starlit Market

Price: $8 per person on Friday evenings and weekends

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is a dreamy place to spend some time together during the holiday season. The Winter Village is filled with strings of lights, vendors, photo ops, and so much magic.

Website

Take A Holiday Trip To Bali

Price: 💸💸

When: Late November to New Year's Eve

Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't have to go far for a mini couple's retreat this Christmas. Little Sister is hosting a Java Jingle bar that will make you feel like you're on a trip to Bali, and it has tons of festive drinks.

Website

Spend The Day In A Winter Village

Price: Free

When: November 23 to December 31, 2021

Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stackt is transforming into a Christmas paradise for the Holiday Hills event, and you can shop at markets, take part in holiday-themed workshops, play crokicurl, and more.

Website

Celebrate Everything Festive At WinterFest

Price: $29.99 per daily ticket

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is turning into an all-out Christmas extravaganza, and you can wander through a twinkling tunnel, glide across Snow Flake Lake, try festive food, and more.

Website

Glide Across A Glistening Ice Loop

Price: Free admission

When: Opening November 15, 2021, to March 6, 2022, depending on weather

Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Harbourfront Centre's new ice rink has a sparkling loop you can skate around, and it even comes with views of Lake Ontario.

Website

Dine In A Glowing Dome

Price: $67.80+ per person

Address: 220 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Proof Bar has brought back its glowing dome dining experience, and you can enjoy a meal with that special someone in a wintery wonderland.

Website

Listen To Christmas Songs Surrounded By Glowing Candles

Price: $30+ per person

When: Select nights from December 8 to 22, 2021

Address: 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fever's Candlelight: Holiday Special is brimming with romance. You can listen to a live string quartet perform holiday classics in a candlelit church.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

