8 Secret Christmas Spots In Ontario To Visit With Your Favourite Person This Season
These places will melt your hearts.
The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're looking for some romantic places to explore with that special someone, then you'll want to keep these spots in mind.
These secret Christmas spots are filled with twinkling lights, cozy cups of cocoa, and more, so you can get festive with your favourite person.
Ice Rink in the Gardens
Price: Free, $5 per rental
When: To be announced
Address: 526 Regent St., PO Box 1011, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly ice rink is free to visit, and you can warm up with a toasty beverage at the onsite café after your adventure.
First Light
Price: $10 per person
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 3, 2022
Address: 16164 Highway 12 East, Midland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical event is returning for its 22nd year, and you can wander through a historic village lit with thousands of candles. There will be live music, vendors, and more.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $15 + per adult
When: November 25, 2022 to January 28, 2023
Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander mitten-in-mitten along a 1-kilometre trail filled with dazzling lights. The Fairway of Lights has glittering displays, photo ops, Santa visits, and more.
The Merry Market
Price: $8 per person
When: Select dates from December 1 to 18, 2022
Address: 100 Kellogg Lane, London, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting market takes place at a converted cereal factory, and you can explore the indoor Twinkle Town and outdoor Winter Village. There are tons of treats, photo ops, and more, and it's a romantic spot to enjoy with your favourite person.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $13.25 per adult
When: Select nights from December 2 to 26, 2022
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover a hidden Christmas village along this forest trail. The glowing adventure has tons of photo ops to snap a pic with bae, as well as hot chocolate served by a crackling fire.
Lights on Stratford
Price: Free
When: December 16, 2022 to January 27, 2023
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint town transforms with glittering lights and displays, and it makes for a romantic Christmas day trip or weekend getaway. You can wander along illuminated trails and holiday shop from local stores.
Friday Harbour Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Europe at this waterfront Christmas market. From carollers to warming lounges and a dazzling 40-foot tree, you'll be filled with cheer at this spot.
Pingle's Christmas Fest
Price: $22 admission
When: Weekends starting November 26, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm transforms into a festive wonderland, and it's like taking a trip to the North Pole. You can enjoy Christmas-themed drinks, cozy up by a bonfire, and more.
