This Ontario Winter Festival Lets You Wander Through A Twinkling Town & Illuminated Island
Rainbow displays will glow at your touch.
You will think you're walking through a rainbow wonderland at this winter festival of lights in Ontario.
Lights on Stratford is returning to the picturesque town with new interactive displays that light up and change colours.
This free festival will brighten up the town from December 16, 2022, to January 27, 2023, and there are fun new installations to engage with this year.
Four major displays will be in different locations and colourful lights will appear along streets and in store windows. Lamp posts will be added to create a magical trail to guide you to each brilliant display.
Affinity light sculpture for Lights on Stratford festival. Amigo and Amigo
One dazzling display you won't want to miss is the Affinity light sculpture that looks like a rainbow web connected to orbs. You can step inside this network and as you touch each globe light streams across the structure to another globe.
The art piece is meant to represent connections in the brain and our relationship with our memories. The towering 11-foot-tall creation raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease. You'll find this display at Tom Patterson Island.
'The Pool' light installation of glowing circles.Courtesy of Lights on Stratford
Another new installation at the festival will have you using your Dance Dance Revolution skills as you can dance, jump or walk on some of its 100 circles to them light up. THE POOL features circular pads that swirl with light and are activated by touch. This will be set up at Market Square.
The Tom Patterson Theatre will light up from within and it connects to Market Square. The heritage building at 70 Ontario Street will have a light wall composed of twinkling banners.
You can engage with and admire the magical light displays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. each festival evening.
Lights On Stratford
Price: Free
When: December 16, 2022, to January 27, 2023
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can interact with unique art displays that change and glow around you as you move.
