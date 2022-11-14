This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats
There are 35 holiday stops along the way.
It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats.
The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.
It costs $35 plus tax to participate in the fun, and you’ll receive six vouchers that can be used at six different stops of your choice.
A variety of sugary treats, local gifts, stocking stuffers, boozy drinks, body products and more await you along the way. A map of the city will guide you to the participating businesses and even if you use up all of the vouchers you can pop by other stops to see what hidden gems they offer.
To kick off the Christmas tour you can buy the package of vouchers from the Destination Stratford tourism office or the Bradshaws store. Each trail purchase includes surprises from six stops and you'll swap in a voucher for a treat or gift of your choice.
This holiday trail isn't the only themed route in Stratford and at any time during the year, you can grab vouchers and follow the Chocolate Trail or the Bacon and Ale Trail.
If you're exploring the town between December 16 and January 27, you can also experience magical light displays along the way that are part of the Lights on Stratford festival.
Stratford Christmas Trail
Price: $39.55
When: November 1 to December 20, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a quaint Christmas town and pick up surprise treats and gifts along the way.
