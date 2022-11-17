This Ontario Christmas Tour Lets You Ride A Vintage Trolley Along A Glittery Trail Of Lights
You can sing carols and admire the best lights in the city.
Not all sightseeing tours end at the first sign of snow and this Ontario trolley tour can sprinkle some extra holiday magic into the season.
The Christmas Light Tour in Kingston is a holiday-themed city trolley tour that will guide you to epic light displays around the city.
Since last year's test of the tour, it is back for a second year with more touring times, starting December 3.
You will feel like you're living in the time of A Christmas Carol as you step onto a vintage red trolley and embark on a 75-minute tour. An experienced guide will mix in sightseeing and historical information as you tour the city to admire a variety of beautiful holiday lights.
The tour has trolley scouts that search the city for the most impressive lights each year to create a route full of sparkling homes, timed displays and festive animations. As you enjoy the most sparkling sights you can sing along to Christmas carols.
The trolley tours Kingston five nights a week with added early evening and late night time slots so you can easily enjoy dinner and drinks before or after the experience. Tickets are $32 per adult and advanced reservations are recommended.
Christmas Light Tour
Historical building from a trolley window.
Courtesy of Kingston Trolley Tours
Price: $32 per adult
When: Select dates December 3 to 30, 2022
Address: 248 Ontario St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire a variety of holiday light displays in the city as you sing carols on a vintage red trolley.
