11 Sparkly Ontario Holiday Trails That Take You Through A Galaxy Of Christmas Magic
You'll be surrounded by twinkly lights.
You can surround yourself with twinkly holiday magic as you explore an Ontario Christmas trail. You'll feel like you've entered a galaxy of Christmas stars as you sip hot chocolate and say "hi" to Santa.
From historic villages covered in lights to Christmas markets with glowing tunnels, here are eleven holiday trails around Ontario that will envelop you in Christmas cheer.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult (Free admission to the Mistletoe Market)
When: Select dates from November 24, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a glowing trail that features over 1.5 million lights and visit Mistletoe Lane for festive treats by a fire. There are new Bumper Ice Cars this year and a giant gingerbread house display.
Gift of Lights
Glowing North Pole sign on a holiday trail.
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 12 to December 31, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive through glittering rainbow tunnels and admire over 300 light displays that are set to Christmas tunes. There are three walk-only evenings so you can enjoy the magical lights on foot.
Alight at Night
Price: $15 admission
When: Select dates from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time in a quaint village covered in over one million festive lights. It's a sparkling spectacle where you can enjoy musical light shows, Christmas carols, sweet treats and turkey dinners.
Magic of Lights
Price: $18+ per vehicle
When: November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Wesley Clover Parks, 401 Corkstown Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be surrounded by glowing displays and twinkly lights on this drive-through holiday trail. There is a new walkable "Holiday Pit Stop" this year where you can take photos by Christmas displays and treat yourself to a BeaverTail.
Winter Wonders
Price: $20+ per adult
When: Select dates from November 23, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Rd. West Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through an enchanting garden lit up with sparkling displays and interactive light shows. After your walk, you can warm up in the greenhouse, grab a snack and admire the botanical train display.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming ski village is transformed during the holiday season with endless twinkly lights and cobblestone streets lined with greenery and bows. There is a holiday light trail with glowing displays and a ton of other events on weekends including live music and fireworks.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $13.25 per adult
When: Select nights from December 2 to 26, 2022
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a magical forest, this Christmas trail will lead you to a sparkling village that has a new Candy Cane Diner. There is also a Mistletoe Bridge, Elves Lodge and Whoville Village. You can enjoy hot chocolate by a fire and might even spot Santa.
Twinkle After Dark
Price: $19.95 per adult
When: November 24 to December 28, 2022
Address: Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Previously called Country Bright, this illuminated country walk has massive light displays, immersive scenes, glowing tunnels and festive tunes. You can enjoy sweet treats like cookies and BeaverTails during your visit and keep your eyes peeled for Santa.
Vintage Village of Lights
Price: $25 per group (maximum of 6 people)
When: Select dates from December 2 to December 18, 2022
Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint historic village turns into a magical Christmas town during the holidays and the buildings are covered in sparkling lights. You'll feel like you're walking through a post card and you can leave with crafts like a cookie decorating kit.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 12 to December 23, 2022
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular event is an interactive drive-through trail full of giant light displays, holiday characters and live performances. There are new displays that look like a traditional Christmas market, an amusement park and an apres-ski scene. You can gaze at thousands of lights and have your photo taken with Santa.
Bright Lights Windsor
Price: Free
When: December 2, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: Jackson Park, 125 Tecumseh Rd. E., Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll walk by cabin-style market booths on your way to a glowing light trail full of festive displays. There are themed areas like W.E. the North, Santa's Workshop and The Enchanted Children's Village.
