This Ontario Christmas Village Is Decked With Holiday Lights & You Can Sip Spiked Hot Cocoa
You'll be stepping into a holiday postcard.✨
You can step into a holiday postcard at this historic Ontario village that is decked out with over one million Christmas lights.
Alight at Night is back at Upper Canada Village for select evenings from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023. The 1860s village is completely transformed into a colourfully glowing spectacle where you can sing along to Christmas carols, watch musical light shows and visit Santa's workshop.
Full dining and meal options are back this year and there are so many festive things to munch on. Dinner reservations can be made at the Harvest Barn or Willard's Hotel.
There are oven-roasted turkey meals to indulge in from the Harvest Barn and you can treat yourself to a spiked hot chocolate or coffee. Willard's also has turkey plates plus beef stew and glazed ham.
You can round off dinner with a dessert from one of these spots or grab a BeaverTail. The village store is also open where you can buy baked goods to go.
If you want to level up your historic Christmas experience you can purchase a carriage ride to take you through the sparkling scenes. The private tour is for up to four guests and costs $150, including a gourmet departing gift.
Tickets for the event must be purchased online ahead of time and are $15 per person. It runs from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. each night and there are accessibility nights on December 6 and 13.
Alight at Night
Price: $15 admission
When: Select dates from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can surround yourself with Christmas magic and enjoy festive eats at this village covered in colourful twinkly lights.
