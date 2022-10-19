Ontario's Hidden Christmas Village Is Reopening With A Candy Cane Diner & Ice Castle
It's nestled in a twinkly forest.
There may not be snow on the ground just yet, but one holiday experience is already preparing to reopen. Clow's Christmas Trail is bringing tons of festive magic back to Ontario this year, so start digging your hat and mittens out.
The enchanting event takes place just outside of Brockville and is welcoming visitors on weekends in December as well as the entire week of December 19 to 23. The final night to visit is December 26.
You'll journey along a 1.5-kilometre trail through a snowy forest to a hidden Christmas village. This year, there is a new Candy Cane Diner that will take you back to the 1950s as well as a new light show on the barn.
Other features include a Whoville Village with Grinch Mountain, Mistletoe Bridge, Ice Castle, Santa's Cabin, Elf Lodge, and the Candy Shop. You'll feel as if you're on a trip to the North Pole.
You can warm up by the crackling fire with some hot chocolate and popcorn. On select nights, you can meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and some other festive characters along the trail, and they will even give you some treats.
Don't forget to dress for the weather, as some nights can get chilly. Check the website and Facebook page for updates on inclement weather.
Admission cost is $13.25 for adults and $5.25 for children. Tickets go on sale November 1. If you're ready for some holiday cheer, you can follow this twinkling woodland trail to a secret Christmas village.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $13.25 per adult
When: Select nights from December 2 to 26, 2022
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip through an enchanting forest to a hidden Christmas town.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.