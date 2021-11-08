This Lights Trail Near Ottawa Will Take You Through A Forest To A Hidden Christmas Village
It's like wandering through the North Pole.
You'll feel like Santa himself at this dazzling holiday event near Ottawa. Clow's Christmas Trail is officially returning this season, and you can explore an illuminated forest and whimsical village.
Opening on December 3 in the Brockville area, the walking trail will take you on a 1.5 kilometre journey where you can enjoy the sparkle of over 150,000 lights.
Clow's Christmas Trail | Handout
The glowing path leads through a forest, and you'll discover a hidden Christmas village along the way. Displays such as Santa's Cabin, the North Pole's Post Office, Candy Shop, and Mistletoe Bridge will bring some enchantment to your experience.
Partway through the village, you'll come across a bonfire where you can indulge in popcorn and hot chocolate. There's also a light show in the barn for more festive cheer.
Tickets are available online and it is recommended that you purchase them in advance.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $10 per adult
When: Select nights from December 3 to 28, 2021
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glowing trail is like taking a trip to the North Pole, and you can enjoy festive displays and more.
