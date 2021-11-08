Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

This Lights Trail Near Ottawa Will Take You Through A Forest To A Hidden Christmas Village

It's like wandering through the North Pole.

This Lights Trail Near Ottawa Will Take You Through A Forest To A Hidden Christmas Village
Clow's Christmas Trail | Facebook

You'll feel like Santa himself at this dazzling holiday event near Ottawa. Clow's Christmas Trail is officially returning this season, and you can explore an illuminated forest and whimsical village.

Opening on December 3 in the Brockville area, the walking trail will take you on a 1.5 kilometre journey where you can enjoy the sparkle of over 150,000 lights.

Clow's Christmas Trail | Handout

The glowing path leads through a forest, and you'll discover a hidden Christmas village along the way. Displays such as Santa's Cabin, the North Pole's Post Office, Candy Shop, and Mistletoe Bridge will bring some enchantment to your experience.

Partway through the village, you'll come across a bonfire where you can indulge in popcorn and hot chocolate. There's also a light show in the barn for more festive cheer.

Tickets are available online and it is recommended that you purchase them in advance.

Clow's Christmas Trail

Price: $10 per adult

When: Select nights from December 3 to 28, 2021

Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This glowing trail is like taking a trip to the North Pole, and you can enjoy festive displays and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ottawa Christmas Drive-Thru Lets You Cruise Through A Sparkling Sound & Light Show

Tickets are already on sale! 🎄

Stephanie White | Narcity

At this Ottawa Christmas drive-thru, you can stay warm in your vehicle as you cruise past a sparkling sound and light show.

Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas At Night is happening from December 4 to December 30, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Christmas Concert Will Play 'The Nutcracker' Surrounded By Glowing Candlelight

Listen to all your favourite holiday songs in a magical setting. 🕯️

@candlelight.concerts | Instagram

Going to the ballet isn't the only way to enjoy the music from The Nutcracker. At this candlelight Christmas concert in Ottawa, you'll be able to listen to all your favourite holiday songs.

The Candlelight: Holiday Special is happening on select dates from December 15 to 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Mulled Wine Beneath Starry Lights

There will be thousands of twinkling lights & holiday treats! 🎅

@ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @levinna | Instagram

Get ready for thousands of twinkling lights and tasty treats as the Ottawa Christmas Market returns this winter.

The event will be happening at Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne every Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa’s Tinseltown Christmas Emporium Is Bursting With Holiday Cheer All Year

It's like stepping inside Santa's workshop! 🎅

@torihannah12 | Instagram, @nadya.pavlin | Instagram

If you count down the days to December 25 every year, you'll want to visit Tinseltown Christmas Emporium in Ottawa.

The Hintonburg store is bursting with festive cheer all year long and is overflowing with holiday decor.

Keep Reading Show less