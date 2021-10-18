7 Small Towns Near Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Holiday Movie
Time to plan your next road trip. ❄️
Do you love to spend the winter sipping hot chocolate and watching Hallmark movies? If so, you'll want to explore these small towns near Ottawa that will make you feel like you're in a holiday movie.
For the perfect day trip, you could head to a town nicknamed 'mini Hollywood north' because so many feel-good movies have been filmed there.
Once the snow arrives, here are seven locations to visit:
Merrickville-Wolford
Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are so many adorable boutiques where you can shop for holiday decor and gifts.
Morrisburg
Address: Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Upper Canada Village, you can explore the dazzling Alight At Night with nearly one million lights.
Mont-Tremblant
Address: Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you are on vacation in Europe at the charming village, and there are so many outdoor activities to do nearby like skiing and snowshoeing.
Wakefield
Address: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can go for a stroll to the iconic red bridge and visit all the incredible bakeries and cafes selling mouthwatering baked treats.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, they have a Festival Of Lights with tons of illuminated Christmas trees.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love Hallmark movies, you'll want to head to Almonte as it is the filming location of A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Unlocking Christmas, and so many more.
Montebello
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can book a stay at the world's largest log cabin, Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.