Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
christmas in ontario

7 Small Towns Near Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Holiday Movie

Time to plan your next road trip. ❄️

7 Small Towns Near Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Holiday Movie
@kevin_ettlin | Instagram, @joey_tam | Instagram

Do you love to spend the winter sipping hot chocolate and watching Hallmark movies? If so, you'll want to explore these small towns near Ottawa that will make you feel like you're in a holiday movie.

For the perfect day trip, you could head to a town nicknamed 'mini Hollywood north' because so many feel-good movies have been filmed there.

Once the snow arrives, here are seven locations to visit:

Merrickville-Wolford

Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are so many adorable boutiques where you can shop for holiday decor and gifts.

Website

Morrisburg

Address: Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Upper Canada Village, you can explore the dazzling Alight At Night with nearly one million lights.

Website

Mont-Tremblant

Address: Mont-Tremblant, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you are on vacation in Europe at the charming village, and there are so many outdoor activities to do nearby like skiing and snowshoeing.

Website

Wakefield

Address: Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can go for a stroll to the iconic red bridge and visit all the incredible bakeries and cafes selling mouthwatering baked treats.

Website

Perth

Address: Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Every winter, they have a Festival Of Lights with tons of illuminated Christmas trees.

Website

Almonte

Address: Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love Hallmark movies, you'll want to head to Almonte as it is the filming location of A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Unlocking Christmas, and so many more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

An Ontario Farm Is Turning Into A Magical Christmas Village With Sleigh Rides In The Snow

You can meet elves and Santa Claus this winter. 🎅

@vika_stra | Instagram, @stanleysoldemaplelanefarm | Instagram

Can you hear the sleigh bells ring? This winter, an Ontario farm is turning into an enchanting Christmas village.

Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm is under 30 minutes away from Ottawa, and their holiday celebration begins on December 4.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Small Towns In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Holiday Movie

They transform Into the North Pole every winter.

@louiseware94 | Instagram, @aanaval | Instagram

You can feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie at these small towns in Ontario.

It is hard to beat snuggling under a blanket, sipping on hot chocolate, and watching a cheesy Christmas film on a cold day. But instead of watching the characters on television, you can experience some of the holiday magic for yourself.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Lights Trail Near Toronto Has 2 Twinkling Tunnels & Endless Magic (PHOTOS)

Drive through 2.5 kilometres of holiday cheer.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Start your engines, because a magical lights trail is happening near Toronto just in time for the holiday season.

Gift of Lights is returning to Bingemans in Kitchener on November 13, and you can drive through 2.5 kilometres of Christmas cheer.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Magical Christmas Village With Twinkling Lights

It is only 45 minutes from Toronto! 🎄

@niemis_christmas_market | Instagram, @niemis_christmas_market | Instagram

You'll feel like Christmas came early at this Ontario farm, just 45 minutes from Toronto.

From November 12 to December 22, Niemi Family Farm will be transforming into a holiday village that will look straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Keep Reading Show less