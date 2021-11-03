Trending Tags

This Light Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Glowing Winter Forest Beneath The Stars

The new event is full of enchantment.

This Light Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Glowing Winter Forest Beneath The Stars
Fairway of Lights | Handout, @visualizeitinc | Instagram

A brand new event is coming to the Toronto area, and it's full of frosty magic. Fairway of Lights is a walking light show opening at the Angus Glen Golf Club on November 20, 2021.

The enchanting experience will take you on a 1-kilometre journey through an illuminated forest. You'll wander beneath a canopy of lights and stars as you take in the winter surroundings.

Along the way, you'll pass larger-than-life installations and exclusive displays.

There are also Special Festival Nights with additional magic like ice carving, Santa visits, a snowflake princess, fire performers, and more.

You can purchase tickets online for regular nights as well as for the festival nights. Step into a winter wonderland at this new illuminated trail.

Fairway of Lights

Fairway of Lights | Handout

Price: $25+ per adult

When: November 20, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander along a dazzling trail through a snowy forest at this new event near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

