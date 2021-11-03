This Light Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Glowing Winter Forest Beneath The Stars
The new event is full of enchantment.
A brand new event is coming to the Toronto area, and it's full of frosty magic. Fairway of Lights is a walking light show opening at the Angus Glen Golf Club on November 20, 2021.
The enchanting experience will take you on a 1-kilometre journey through an illuminated forest. You'll wander beneath a canopy of lights and stars as you take in the winter surroundings.
Along the way, you'll pass larger-than-life installations and exclusive displays.
There are also Special Festival Nights with additional magic like ice carving, Santa visits, a snowflake princess, fire performers, and more.
You can purchase tickets online for regular nights as well as for the festival nights. Step into a winter wonderland at this new illuminated trail.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $25+ per adult
When: November 20, 2021, to January 30, 2022
Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along a dazzling trail through a snowy forest at this new event near Toronto.
