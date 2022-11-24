This Christmas Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Starlit Forest & Has Holiday Train Rides
You can wander through a winter wonderland.
There's no shortage of Christmas magic at this dazzling event near Toronto. You can step into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights that will put you in the holiday spirit.
The Fairway of Lights is returning to the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, and it will fill your evening with enchantment. Opening November 25, the the walking light show experience takes you through a winter forest beneath the stars.
The 1-km trail leads around the golf course and features sparkling installations and snowy winter views. You can snap photos by life-sized displays and enjoy a magically lit forest along the way.
Each night there will be entertainment to enjoy. You can meet the Snowflake Princess, take some photos in the vintage Boler photo booth, play games in the arcade-on-wheels, ride the holiday train, and more.
Other entertainment includes an aerialist, fire performers, and characters like Spiderman and Elsa from Frozen. The entertainment changes depending on the night, and you can check out the website for more details on specific dates.
There will be treats to enjoy such as maple taffy on the snow and dishes from food trucks. There is also an option to enjoy dinner before the light show at The Silo Grill. It includes candlelit tables, a two-course meal, and tickets to the light show afterwards for $65 per adult.
The entire walk takes around 40 minutes, but you'll want to leave lots of time to enjoy the entertainment. Tickets are available online, so bundle up and get ready for winter magic.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $30 per adult for November & December
When: Opening November 25, 2022
Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along a glowing trail filled with enchantment.
