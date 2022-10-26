This Toronto Christmas Fest Is Returning For The First Time In 3 Years & It Looks Magical
You can wander through a dazzling "light garden."
Prepare to be dazzled, because a light-filled holiday festival is returning to Toronto for the first time since 2019. Glow Christmas is "Canada's premium indoor Christmas festival," and this season it will take you on a trip around the world.
The massive attraction is opening on November 30 and features endless lights, a holiday market, Christmas-themed drinks, and more.
This season, there is a new "Around the World" theme, and you'll be transported to six different countries. The light garden features immersive installations that will whisk you away to spots like Mexico, England, India and China. You'll be surrounded by a million twinkling lights and tons of holiday cheer.
The food and beverages will also reflect the "around the world" theme, so get ready to try some tasty treats. Visitors can even help Mrs. Claus and her elves decorate cookies.
Once you've explored the glittering light installations, you can head to the Merry Maker's Market to shop for Christmas gifts from local artisans and small businesses.
Other highlights include visits with Santa, live entertainment, and "Glen the Glow-comotive," which offers magical train rides around the space.
The general admission cost is $30 on weekdays and $32 on weekends. Tickets are already available on the website. The event will run in several other Canadian cities including Halifax and Edmonton. If you're looking for something enchanting to experience this holiday season, you can light up your world at this twinkling attraction.
Glow Christmas
Price: $30 + per person
When: Opening November 30, 2022
Address: 1020 Martin Grove Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling event will take you on a trip around the world this Christmas season.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.