Toronto Is Getting A New Christmas Fest With 4 Magical Worlds & A Holiday Town Square
Toronto is going to get even merrier this holiday season with the arrival of a brand new Christmas festival. Filled with dazzling lights, photo ops, and four magical worlds, the attraction will take you on a wondrous trip to the North Pole.
Northern Lights is a new Christmas event opening at Grand Bizarre at Exhibition Place. The immersive festival is running from December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023, and it "wraps you up in the lights, sights, sounds, and feeling of the holidays."
The attraction features over 80,000 square feet of experiences throughout four themed areas; Spirit of the Holidays, Holiday Town Square, The Journey North, and The North Pole.
The North Pole area features Santa Selfies, milk and cookies, holiday swings, a lounge, and more. You can enjoy festive treats and a Santa's Workshop meet and greet.
In the Holiday Town Square, you'll find a Christmas market and themed games like festive foosball, as well as food and drinks that will fill you with cheer.
The Journey North has glittering light installations and a boreal forest, while Spirit of the Holidays has "larger-than-life" decor, and magical photo ops including a holiday snow globe and a holiday house.
Highlights of the festival include a Christmas tree forest, fine wines and boozy festive beverages, a 30-foot immersive light tunnel, giant toys, and more.
Tickets are available on the website starting at $22.95 per adult. It's recommended to buy your tickets in advance, as they will cost an additional $5 at the door.
Price: $22.95 + per adult
When: December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON
