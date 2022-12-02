Toronto's New Northern Lights Christmas Festival Is Now Open & Here's A First Look (VIDEO)
You can explore four themed areas.
There's a brand new spot to get in the Christmas spirit in Toronto. Filled with twinkling lights, larger-than-life decor, and endless photo ops, this holiday festival is worth putting on your winter gear for.
Northern Lights is a new, immersive outdoor holiday experience located at Grand Bizarre. The dazzling event is running from December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023, and here's a first look at all the magic.
The attraction features four themed holiday worlds including a Holiday Town Square and North Pole. The Welcome Zone takes you through a twinkling tunnel to the Spirit of the Holidays area, where you'll see massive decor including a giant teddy bear.
There are so many glittering displays and photo ops. You can step inside the sparkling Holiday House and explore 100 feet of hanging ornaments.
The Holiday Town Square is an ideal place to warm your toes. You can grab a toasty drink like hot chocolate and relax by a fire pit in the lounge. There are several local vendors to shop from as well.
The next area, Journey North, features a small Boreal Forest and several Insta-worthy photo spots, including a mistletoe where you can give your loved one a smooch and a giant storybook that you can actually step inside.
The North Pole will take you straight to Christmas land, and you can sit on ornament-covered swings and hop in a sleigh. You can even follow a twinkling path to Santa's workshop, where you can meet the head elf himself.
Brimming with festive moments and glowing lights, this event is worth a trip if you're looking for something new and Christmas-y to check out in Toronto.
Northern Lights
Price: $22.95 + per adult
When: December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a holiday wonderland at this new Toronto Christmas event.
