This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Starlit Ride To A 'Life-Sized' North Pole
It's like riding the Polar Express.
All aboard! It turns out, you don't need to hop on Santa's sleigh in order to visit the North Pole. This holiday train near Toronto will whisk you away to this magical Christmas land, and you can even meet the man in red himself.
York-Durham Heritage Railway is bringing back The North Pole Light UP Express experience from November 25 to December 23, 2022. The twinkling train ride takes you on an evening journey through snowy landscapes to the North Pole, and there are some new features this year.
Train with Christmas lights.Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway via Jake Earle
You'll be served chocolate milk and cookies as the train whisks you off to the Christmas village. Along the way, you'll be greeted by Mrs. Claus and see some festive performances from "Santa's Friends" who will sing, dance, and more.
The interior of the train will be decked out in lights for some extra magic. This year, there's a new live performance called "How the Train Saved Christmas" which is based on a popular poem from last year.
When you reach the North Pole, you'll see a life-sized Christmas village and Santa and his elves waving. As you return back to the station, you can expect a surprise visit from Santa, and he'll even hand out gifts to the children on board.
The event recommends that you come dressed in your PJs to truly get into the Christmas train spirit. You can also enjoy a tree-lighting ceremony before the event begins.
The railway station is hosting several other holiday events, including a Murder at the Christmas Station Dinner and a Victorian Christmas Tea.
Train driving through snow.
Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway via Jake Earle
Price: $47.99 per adult
When: Select dates from November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
