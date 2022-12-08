This Small Town Near Toronto Has A Christmas Trail & You Can Visit The Grinch In A Salt Cave
It looks like the North Pole.
Christmas is a time for twinkling store windows, steaming drinks, and heart-warming music, and you can find all that and more at this charming small town near Toronto.
Uxbridge is hosting its third annual Holiday Trail on December 9 and 10, 2022. The town, which is just over an hour drive from Toronto, will be transforming Brock Street into a festive wonderland, and you can explore beautiful shop windows, indulge in Christmasy treats, and more.
Holiday Trail in Uxbridge, Ontario.@tracywalkerphoto via Discover Uxbridge
This year's theme is "Holidays Around the World," with window displays representing the Christmas season in Denmark, China, Germany, Norway, Canada, and more. There are over 35 local businesses participating in the trail.
You can see musicians, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and tons of festive decor as you wander down the street. There will be a fireplace warming station to keep you cozy as well as maple syrup taffy on the snow.
You can also visit Princesses Anna, Elsa, and Olaf at the "Frozen in Norway Window" and snap a photo with the Grinch in a Himalayan salt cave.
There will be Holiday Trail Specials at some of the eateries along the street including a Mistletoe Martini, seasonal hot drinks, and Holiday Trail Bubble Tea.
You can also hop on the trolley and take a trip to the Fantasy of Lights, a Christmas light trail with nearly 100 glowing displays. This attraction is free to visit, but donations are accepted.
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, hop on your sleigh and take a road trip to this twinkling town.
Uxbridge Holiday Trail
Holiday Trail in Uxbridge, Ontario.
@tracywalkerphoto via Discover Uxbridge
Price: Free
When: December 9 and 10, 2022
Address: Brock St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a quaint small town filled with festive offerings.
