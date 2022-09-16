8 Enchanting Small Towns Around Toronto That Are Like Stepping Into An Autumn Dream
These spots pair perfectly with a PSL.
There is something so magical about small towns during autumn, and these places around Toronto make for enchanting day trips. You can shop at local boutiques, sip pumpkin spice lattes at cozy cafes, and visit vibrant forests along hiking trails for a beautiful autumn day.
Located around Toronto, these villages will whisk you away to an autumn dream, so put on your plaid and get ready to explore.
Kleinburg Village
Address: Kleinburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, this little village is filled with European-style cafes and quaint boutiques. You can attend The Pumpkin Harvest Festival and indulge in fall-themed treats as you enjoy the small town charm.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is a stunning place to visit year-round, and it gets extra cozy during the fall. The quaint cobblestone streets and little cafes are surrounded by vibrant colours, and you can even discover monsters taking over the town during spooky season.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting town is surrounded by wineries, and you can enjoy local shops, delicious food, and boozy adventures. During the fall, you can expect some cozy events at wineries, food tours, and, if you're feeling brave, haunted tours.
Galt
Address: Galt, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic spot is considered a community, but it has all those small-town vibes. The old houses, towering maple trees, and flowing river will make you feel like you've stepped into a fall Hallmark film.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can actually spend an autumn day in Stars Hollow by heading to this town near Toronto. The village was featured in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, and you can even take a tour based on the series while visiting this spot.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From cute farms to scenic drives, this little town is worth a road trip. You can explore local shops, visit wineries, and even go to a fall fair.
Dundas
Address: Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you enjoy small town vibes at this spot, you can also find some stunning waterfalls surrounded by fall scenery along the hiking trails.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy village has cozy bakeries, little shops, and all the autumn feels. You can stop by the massive market to shop for local and seasonal goods.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.