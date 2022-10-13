This Quaint Ontario Town Is Full Of Glowing Monsters This Month & It's Like Visiting Salem
It's a scarily beautiful road trip.👹
This small Ontario town makes for a dreamy fall road trip, especially during the month of October when ghoulish sculptures and Halloween events take over.
Monster Month is back in the towns of Elora and Fergus and it feels like you will spot the Sanderson sisters around every corner. The streets will be full of glowing monsters and you can enjoy festive events like haunted walks and magic shows.
A self-guided path will lead you around town through The Twilight Zoo, a collection of illuminated monster sculptures by artist Tim Murton. They have been scattered through the town each October for over two decades.
The lantern-lit ghouls are found everywhere from park grounds to building signs. You can stumble upon these creatures as you participate in other events or follow the online map to check out all of these spooky works of art.
A “Murder of Crows” Scavenger Hunt is going on until the end of the month and many local businesses are participating. Halloween tickets are hidden in shops around town and you can find them through painted windows. If you finish the scavenger hunt list you have a chance to win gift cards.
On select dates throughout the month, primarily on weekends, you can join in on Halloween events for both children and adults. There are Cemetery Walks and Fergus Ghost Tours that feature spooky stories and history, as well as the Spooky Stables event that starts off kid-friendly until darkness takes over.
The Monster March Parade is an evening event on October 22 and guests are encouraged to dress up. The adult-only Monster Mash is a dance party on October 29 which features live music and surprises. All of these additional events have their own fee.
If you're planning on an Ontario road trip to celebrate spooky season, this beautiful small town full of monsters is the ultimate Halloween getaway.
Monster Month
Price: Free to admire the sculptures, some events have a fee
When: October 2022
Address: Elora and Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a fall road trip that is both beautiful and spooky during the month of October when this town is filled with monsters.
