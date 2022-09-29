This New Ghost Tour In Toronto Takes Place On The Water & Stops On A Haunted Island
This October only.👻⚓️
The city of Toronto is no stranger to spooky ghost tours, but this new one takes place on haunted waters.
The Haunted Walk and Pirate Life have a new Halloween tour that begins at the Toronto Harbour where you'll set sail as you hear ghost stories about Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands.
Toronto's Haunted Harbour tour will pass Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, a reportedly haunted building, and you'll stop on one of the eerie islands to look out from the pier as you learn more terrifying accounts.
Haunted boat cruise tour guides in Toronto.The Haunted Walk
This immersive Halloween storytelling experience explores the haunted side of the harbour and nearby lake islands. You'll learn bone-chilling accounts of ghost ships, shipwrecks and underwater creatures as you sail through lagoons.
The tour is rated a four out of five on the spookiness scale, one level scarier than the Original Haunted Walk of Toronto and the Spirits of the Distillery District Ghost Tour.
The first tour takes place on September 29 and it runs on select dates until Halloween night. Tickets are $49 per adult and it is 90 minutes long.
There are two other new haunted tours coming in Ontario for Halloween; Ghosts of Queen's University in Kingston and Tales from the Mausoleum at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa.
Toronto’s Haunted Harbour
Price: $49 per adult
When: Select dates from September 29 to October 31, 2022
Address: 1 Queen’s Quay E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can set sail to hear spooky tales of shipwrecks and haunted islands on this new Halloween tour.
