Ontario's Ghost Cruise Takes You Past Haunted Islands & Shipwrecks On A Triple-Decker Boat

Something spooky this way comes! You can sail past haunted sites and spooky places under the light of the moon with this ghost cruise in Ontario.
Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises is hosting a Ghost & Mystery Cruise filled with spine-tingling stories and eerie landmarks. The event is happening on September 23 and October 7, 2022.
The 90-minute journey begins at twilight on board the Island Queen — a triple-decker vessel with antique tin on the interior and an open rooftop.
You'll drift through dark water to historic sites along the shoreline with a floodlight to guide your way. As you go, a guide will tell chilling tales of the city's past, including stories of murder, mystery, and death.
You'll hear spooky tales of the Kingston Penitentiary, deaths at Bellevue House, and the maiden ghost of Cedar Island. The guide will also tell stories of the Marysburg Vortex, which has claimed many ships.
The ship has a full-service bar and canteen so you can grab some boozy drinks for the adventure. Tickets are available online and are non-refundable.
Kingston offers several other spooky experiences, including haunted trolley tours which take you past ghostly sites and landmarks. You can also step into a pumpkin-filled wonderland at Pumpkinferno, which is taking place at Fort Henry.
There are walking tours as well, which lead through the historic city and take you to creepy places like former gallows.
Set sail on a haunting ship this season for a spooky fall adventure.
Ghost and Mystery Cruise
Price: $42 per person
When: September 23 and October 7, 2022
Address: 248 Ontario St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted cruise takes you to spooky places along the Kingston waterfront and beyond.
