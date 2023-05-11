This Ontario Cruise Whisks You Past Secret Islands To An Enchanting Castle You Can Explore
Don't forget your passport!
Are you looking for a memorable experience? Well, shake off your sea legs because this 1000 Islands cruise is back and looks as breathtaking as always.
The five-hour cruise departs from Gananoque in Ontario and includes a 2-hour stopover that allows guests to explore the enchanting Boldt Castle and its grounds.
Hogwarts vibes, anyone?
The voyage's itinerary also promises views of the St. Lawrence Seaway, the American and Canadian sides of the 1000 Islands International Bridge, Millionaires Row and the Statue of St. Lawrence.
If you'd love to get a buzz on while taking in the scenic views, you're in luck! The vessel includes a full-service bar ready to serve you wine, beer and, if your heart desires, a fancy cocktail or two.
You'll also be able to enjoy an assortment of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.
But the cruise is more than just a good time. It also fills you in on the castle's rich background, which will surely be a treat for history buffs and casual listeners.
The castle was commissioned by George C. Boldt, a self-made millionaire and proprietor of the world-famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in the early 1900s, as a tribute to his wife.
However, construction was halted when she suddenly passed away in 1904. Boldt never returned to the island, making it a poignant symbol of love and loss.
Today, the structure is owned by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, who have worked to restore it to its "intended glory."
Although visible from Ontario, the castle serves as an Official Port Of Entry into the United States, so you'll need a valid passport if you plan to visit.
1000 Islands Boldt Castle Stopover Cruise from Gananoque
Price: $75 per person
When: Starting May 13, 2023
Address: City Cruises Gananoque, 280 Main Street, Gananoque, ON,
Why You Need To Go: You can embark on an unforgettable journey, soak up the breathtaking scenery of the 1000 Islands from the water and discover the fascinating history of Boldt Castle.
Accessibility: Fully accessible on the first deck.