boat tours ontario

This Ontario Cruise Lets You Float Over Sunken Shipwrecks In A Glass-Bottom Boat

You'll be taken to a surreal island. 🏝️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Bruce Anchor Cruises in Tobermory, Ontario.

Bruce Anchor Cruises in Tobermory, Ontario.

Bruce Anchor Cruises | Facebook, @photosapiens_ | Instagram

All aboard! You can set sail on an epic journey past natural wonders and hidden gems with this boat tour that's just reopened for the season. Bruce Anchor Cruises operates within the picturesque Fathom Five National Marine Park, but it isn't your average ride.

The boats are outfitted with glass panels on the bottom, which allows you to view some spectacular sights as you float. The panels account for 20 percent of the floor, and are reinforced so you can even stand on them.

One of the most unique things you'll see along the tour are two 19th century shipwrecks. Within five minutes of departing from the dock, you'll be taken right over the sunken ruins, and the glass flooring allows you to get an up-close look at them.

The area is actually home to over 20 shipwrecks in total, and has even been called, "the shipwreck capital of Canada."

The tour continues over crystal blue waters to Flowerpot Island, where you can see the massive rock formations that give the island its name. If you book the Drop Off Tour, you'll be able to get off the boat and explore the island. From hikes to picnics to caves, there's lots to discover.

The Stay Aboard Tours are around 70 minutes, while the Drop Off Tours are flexible as you can book a separate departure and return ticket.

Reservations can be made online, so if you're looking for a unique adventure filled with shipwrecks, islands, and more, then hop aboard one of these glass-bottom boats.

Bruce Anchor Cruises

Price: $71.25 per adult

When: Until October 10, 2022

Address: 61 Front St., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Float over shipwrecks and past magical islands with this glass-bottom cruise.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

