NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario boat tours

This Ontario Scuba Company Has Snorkelling Adventures & You Can Swim Over A Shipwreck

Or snorkel an underwater sculpture park.🤿

Ottawa Staff Writer
Snorkelling in turquoise waters over a shipwreck in Brockville, Ontario.

Snorkelling in turquoise waters over a shipwreck in Brockville, Ontario.

Helen | Dive Brockville, @beattiefilm | Instagram

This river adventure in Ontario will have you swimming through a hidden world.

You can snorkel over a shallow shipwreck in the 1000 Islands with Dive Brockville. This dive shop and tour company has a bunch of different boat tours, dive excursions and watercraft rentals.

The Snorkeling Adventure is a great option for those who want to discover underwater worlds but aren't certified Scuba divers.

You will grab all rentals (snorkel, mask, wet suit and fins) from the dive shop then head to board the Helen-C boat. The first stop is Molly's Gut which is a hidden inlet of the river where you can snorkel over a shipwreck in calm waters.

You can clearly notice the two hulls of the ships and a propellor at the stern. After this adventure, the boat tour will take you across the channel to the Sparrow Island Drift and you'll come across another shipwreck.

The Lillie Parsons wreck is 50 feet below the surface so you won't get a full view of the sunken ship but you'll spot a huge anchor and chain leading down below the surface.

You will also admire rock formations along the edge of the islands and snorkel through a shallow bay where you can look for fish.

The full excursion is about two hours and if you're not a confident swimmer you can add on an in-water guide for an additional fee. Tours happen daily through the summer based on the boat's availability and booking ahead of time is strongly recommended.

Another option is to take your rental equipment to Centeen Memorial Sculpture Park, an underwater park full of sunken sculptures that you can swim past. There are over 40 life-sized statues to check out beneath the water's surface.

Dive Brockville Adventure

Snorkelling over a shipwreck at Molly's Gut on the St. Lawrence River.

Snorkelling over a shipwreck at Molly's Gut on the St. Lawrence River.

Helen | Dive Brockville

Price: $150 for a guided sculpture park tour, $175 for two-hour shipwreck snorkelling

When: June through September (into October if water temperatures are warm)

Address: 12 Water St. E., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can live your best mermaid life with underwater adventures as you snorkel over shipwrecks, by hidden islands or through an underwater statue park.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...