This Ontario Scuba Company Has Snorkelling Adventures & You Can Swim Over A Shipwreck
Or snorkel an underwater sculpture park.🤿
This river adventure in Ontario will have you swimming through a hidden world.
You can snorkel over a shallow shipwreck in the 1000 Islands with Dive Brockville. This dive shop and tour company has a bunch of different boat tours, dive excursions and watercraft rentals.
The Snorkeling Adventure is a great option for those who want to discover underwater worlds but aren't certified Scuba divers.
You will grab all rentals (snorkel, mask, wet suit and fins) from the dive shop then head to board the Helen-C boat. The first stop is Molly's Gut which is a hidden inlet of the river where you can snorkel over a shipwreck in calm waters.
You can clearly notice the two hulls of the ships and a propellor at the stern. After this adventure, the boat tour will take you across the channel to the Sparrow Island Drift and you'll come across another shipwreck.
The Lillie Parsons wreck is 50 feet below the surface so you won't get a full view of the sunken ship but you'll spot a huge anchor and chain leading down below the surface.
You will also admire rock formations along the edge of the islands and snorkel through a shallow bay where you can look for fish.
The full excursion is about two hours and if you're not a confident swimmer you can add on an in-water guide for an additional fee. Tours happen daily through the summer based on the boat's availability and booking ahead of time is strongly recommended.
Another option is to take your rental equipment to Centeen Memorial Sculpture Park, an underwater park full of sunken sculptures that you can swim past. There are over 40 life-sized statues to check out beneath the water's surface.
Dive Brockville Adventure
Snorkelling over a shipwreck at Molly's Gut on the St. Lawrence River.
Price: $150 for a guided sculpture park tour, $175 for two-hour shipwreck snorkelling
When: June through September (into October if water temperatures are warm)
Address: 12 Water St. E., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live your best mermaid life with underwater adventures as you snorkel over shipwrecks, by hidden islands or through an underwater statue park.
