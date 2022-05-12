This Ontario Boat Cruise Will Guide You Through Hidden Islands To A Romantic Castle Stop
Bring your passport! 🏰
You can sail through hidden islands right through the Canadian-U.S. border, but that's not all. The 1000 Islands Boldt Castle Stopover Cruise is back this season in Gananoque, and it will guide you through serene blue waters to a fairytale castle.
While boat tours with City Cruises have continued for the past two years, this stop-off cruise to the castle island was put on hold since it's technically part of the U.S. and not Canadian land.
Make sure your passport is handy, as you can now explore the castle and its surrounding grounds again, on this scenic cruise through the St. Lawrence River.
As of May 21, you can embark on this beautiful journey any day of the week on their five-hour tour that sets sail once a day at noon, and anyone interested can hop on board up until the week of September 18.
There are two hours to explore the castle and island grounds, with options to buy food and drinks both on the boat and on the island.
You'll set sail from the Gananoque harbour, where you can admire views of the St.Lawrence Seaway and many of the over one thousand islands in the area.
History buffs might love the commentary played during the boat cruise as you learn unique details and discoveries of the region. You can also learn all about the millionaire George C. Boldt, who started to build this magical 120-room castle on Heart Island for his beloved wife. She sadly passed away just before it was completed and Boldt never returned to see the majestic token of his love again.
During the cruise, you will also see parts of the 1000 Islands International Bridge, the Statue of St. Lawrence, and the massive houses along Millionaires Row.
Other boat tours may pass the Boldt Castle, but there's nothing quite like getting up close and personal to feel the history and the beauty.
You can let the romance fly and can take advantage of exploring the heart-shaped island with someone you love, since the castle founders were never able to.
1000 Islands Boldt Castle Stopover Tour
Price: $74.50 per adult
When: May 14 & daily as of May 21 up until September 18, 2022
Address: City Cruises Gananoque, 280 Main St., Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical five-hour tour is back where you can admire gorgeous views of the 1000 Islands from the water and spend time exploring Boldt Castle, learning some history along the way. Don't forget to bring your passport as Heart Island is American land.