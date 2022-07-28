4 Ontario Cruises You Can Hop On Board Next Summer & Set Sail To Some Dreamy Destinations
One even takes you as far as Iceland! 🚢
If you're the type of person who likes to plan their vacations way in advance, you might want to check out these cruises that are setting sail from Ontario next summer.
You can really get a feel for what life is like out at sea as you journey from Ottawa all the way to Reykjavík in Iceland. Or, you can sail through almost all of the Great Lakes on not one but two different cruises that are set to disembark in 2023.
Here are four different cruises in Ontario that you can add to your travel bucket list (and really "sea-ze" the day).
Journey through (almost all of) the Great Lakes
The Great Lakes cruise route.
Price: Starting from $7,795 CA
When: Various dates starting April 28 to September 8, 2023
Why You Need To Go: On this Toronto-based cruise, you will get to visit the iconic Niagara Falls, journey to the southernmost point of Canada at Point Pelee, and even make your way to Mackinac Island in Michigan where you can walk through some of its car-free streets. This eight-day adventure will also take you to Detroit and Milwaukee, which is where you will end the trip.
Accessibility: Wheelchairs are allowed on board so long as they don't exceed 22" in width and can't be motorized. The cruise line recommends that anyone travelling with a disability should travel with someone who can assist them since the staff isn't allowed to push wheelchairs or lift any guests.
Or opt for the one that takes you to the Windy City
The Great Lakes cruise route from Toronto to Chicago.
Price: Starting from $8,699 US
When: July 28 and August 6, 2023
Why You Need To Go: If you want to feast on deep-dish pizza from the city that's known for it, then you might want to hop on board this Great Lakes cruise instead! This two-week Great Lakes cruise makes stops in Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee and Niagara Falls too.
Accessibility: Wheelchairs are only accommodated for the travel agency's land programs in North America.
Set sail to the Big Apple
The travel route from Toronto to New York City.
Price: Starting at $11,695 CA
When: May 3 and August 5, 2023, from Toronto to NYC; May 15 and August 17, 2023 from NYC to Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a new way to travel from Toronto to New York City, you can set sail on a 13-day cruise. Viking Cruises "Canadian Discovery" will take you all throughout Canada's east coast from Charlottetown to Halifax before sailing through the ocean to make it to the city that never sleeps.
Accessibility: To bring your wheelchair on board the ship, the cruise line says you will need to submit the Accessibility Form at least 30 days before it is scheduled to leave. Motorized scooters cannot be accommodated.
Or take a longer vacay all the way to Iceland
The journey from Ottawa to Reykjavik.
Price: Starting at $12,499 US, plus $1,499 US if you choose to disembark from Ottawa
When: May 5 and July 1, 2023
Why You Need To Go: If you want to visit small fjord villages, hike through UNESCO World Heritage sites, and maybe even see the Northern Lights, you may want to set sail on this 19-day journey that will take you to Greenland and Iceland. Anyone looking to start their adventure in Ontario can even start their vacation three days early in Ottawa.
Accessibility: The cruise line doesn't recommend folks in wheelchairs travel aboard with them, largely in part because the ship only has one elevator (which doesn't even access all of the decks on board). They also use smaller boats to visit many of the ports, which could potentially motor through some "unpredictable waters."
