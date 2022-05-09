A Toronto Cruise Will Take You Through The Great Lakes & Here's How To Hop On Board
Time to set sail. 🛳
Have you always wondered what it'd be like to hop on board a cruise on Canada's Great Lakes? Well, there is a Toronto cruise that will take you to most of them.
Late last month, PortsToronto announced that Great Lakes cruises are making a comeback to the 6ix after a two-year hiatus, and they welcomed the Viking Octantis ship on its first-ever trip.
The cruise season will carry on from May through to October and there will be five itineraries that set sail to Toronto — including one eight-day trip that will take voyagers through four out of the five Great Lakes.
So, what will this trip be like?
Travellers will disembark from Toronto before coasting through the Welland Canal towards Niagara Falls, where they can either check out the iconic Horseshoe Falls or explore the city.
Then voyagers will cruise down to Point Pelee, which is the southernmost point of the country and home to over 350 different species of birds.
The itinerary of the Great Lakes cruise with Viking Octantis.Viking Cruises Canada
By the fourth day, the rest of the trip will carry travellers throughout the States starting at Detroit and making stops at Alpena and Mackinac Island in Michigan before heading to its final destination in Milwaukee in Wisconsin.
Now, this cruise isn't exactly going to be light on the wallet. Prices start at $7,795 with a ton of scheduled trips going for over nine grand. Ouch.
There are a few things that come included with the steep price, however. According to the cruise line, the price comes with at least one free excursion at every port, alternative dining options at no extra cost, 24-hour room service, and beer and wine included with your lunch and dinner (among a few other things too.)
Anyone interested in hopping on board this year will have to act fast as there's only one more trip setting sail that hasn't completely sold out. But, if you like to schedule your travel plans way in advance, you can start booking your trips for next year already.
Viking Octantis Great Lakes Cruise
Price: Starting from $7,795
When: Various times from April to September this year and next
Address: Viking Octantis, Port of Toronto, 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to set sail on the Great Lakes, you may want to hop on board as this eight-day trip will cruise you through four of them.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.