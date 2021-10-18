Ontario's Great Lakes Are Abnormally Warm This Season & Waterspouts Are Being Spotted
Prepare for more fall showers. ☔️
Ontario's Great Lakes aren't nearly as chilly as they should be this month, and it's already causing bizarre effects on weather conditions.
According to The Weather Network, the Great Lakes are warmer this October than they've been in over 25 years, creating the opportunity for heavy showers and even some waterspouts.
Back of camera - waterspout over Lake Huron, behind a freighter heading into port at Goderich. Lasted for about 10… https://t.co/ajlSk2WINl— Dave Sills 🍁 (@Dave Sills 🍁) 1634483084.0
"A bonus ingredient often present, and likely to continue into November, is wind shear, or the difference in wind direction from the surface to higher levels of the atmosphere," an excerpt from TWN report reads. "Passing fronts disturb the wind directions with altitude, creating pockets of rotation. This could lead to waterspouts over the warm, unstable Great Lakes."
Conditions have become so unpredictable that boaters are being asked to stay updated on forecasts to avoid encountering dangerous weather events.
October's abnormal warmth has already brought a barrage of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the GTA earlier this month, ruining residents' chance to enjoy fall foliage without a jacket.
