toronto weather

Toronto Has A Special Weather Statement & Your Friday Plans Will Be Ruined By So Much Rain

Tonight is definitely not a patio night.

Toronto Has A Special Weather Statement & Your Friday Plans Will Be Ruined By So Much Rain
Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime, Dubes Sonego Junior | Dreamstime

Do you have amazing Friday night plans? If they include patios or being outside for an extended period of time, you may want to cancel.

A special weather statement was issued for Toronto this morning at 11:08 a.m. for heavy rain tonight and into Saturday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 20 to 40 mm, with isolated amounts possibly reaching up to 50 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Thunderstorms and showers are "forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region."

According to Environment Canda, rainfall warnings may be called for certain areas "at a later time."

It's not just Toronto that's going to get soggy. AcrossSouth Ontario, multiple special weather statements for rain are in effect.

