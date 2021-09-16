Toronto's Magical Fall Patio Is Returning & You Can Eat Autumn Treats Out Of A Pumpkin
It has a pumpkin patch dance floor, wine tastings, and more.🍷
Get ready for leaves, hay bales, and pumpkin spice everything at this fall-themed paradise in Toronto.
Fall N' Leaves is bringing its magical food and wine bar back to the city this October, and you can enjoy all sorts of unique dishes on the cozy, partially heated patio.
The space is decked out in 7,000 hanging leaves, 5,000 pounds of hay, fire pits, tons of pumpkins, and Insta-worthy photo ops.
You can take part in seasonal activities like pumpkin bowling, wine tastings, pumpkin painting, and live music every Friday and Saturday night.
Take your tastebuds to fall heaven by trying some of the unique dishes, many of which can be served in actual pumpkins and squashes.
Menu highlights include Thanksgiving poutine, pumpkin spice margaritas, orange zest hot chocolate and wood-fired pizzas, and a new 2021 food list will be revealed soon.
The patio will also be hosting events like Oktoberfest and Drag Halloween. There is no admission cost, so get ready to soak up some autumn splendour at this pumpkin patch patio.
Fall N' Leaves
Price: Free admission
When: October 1-17, 2021
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Party in a pumpkin patch by visiting this dreamy, autumn-themed food and wine bar in the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.