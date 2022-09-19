Toronto's Boozy Fall Pop-Up Is Returning & It’s Like Stepping Into Pumpkin Spice Paradise
You can paint pumpkins & bite into pumpkin spice pizza. 🎃
It's pumpkin time! Toronto's twinkly fall patio is officially returning this season, and if you love all things autumn, then you'll want to put on a knit sweater and take a trip here.
Fall N' Leaves is a fall-themed pop-up filled with food, drinks, and seasonal activities. The attraction is returning for its third year starting September 30.
You can step into a fall paradise nestled right in the heart of the city. The outdoor food and wine bar boasts tons of pumpkins, 5,000 pounds of hay, and 7,000 hanging leaves, and it's like stepping into a quaint little pumpkin patch. There are five crackling fire pits to keep you cozy on cool nights.
The photo ops are endless, and you can enjoy activities like pumpkin painting, wine tastings, and pumpkin bowling. On Fridays and Saturdays, the pumpkin patch transforms into a dance floor and you can get groovy to beats from a live DJ. There will also be special events including Oktoberfest and Halloween Drag Shows.
The menu is overflowing with fall-themed treats, and you can indulge in a number of wood fire dishes. Some highlights include the Maple Pumpkin Spice Squash Soup, Pumpkin Spice Corn, Thanksgiving Festive Poutine, and Pumpkin Spice Pizza.
As for sweet treats, you can get Wood Fire Orange Zest Hot Chocolate, Homemade Hot Apple Cobbler, and Apple Cinnamon Churros. Many dishes and drinks can actually be served in pumpkins or squashes to make the whole experience even more festive.
Head to the Wine Bar for some boozy autumn drinks. There is a selection of wine and beer as well as unique cocktails that will fuel your basicness. You can sip Hot Spiked Apple Cider, Pumpkin Spice Moscow Mule, Cinnamon Sangria, and more.
Tickets are not required for general entry, but are needed for events like wine tastings and pumpkin painting.
Fall N' Leaves
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 16, 2022
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a fall wonderland at this themed pop-up in the city.
