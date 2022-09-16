This 10-Day Fall Night Market Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Pumpkin Patio & Tons Of Cozy Food
There are rides and photo ops, too!
Calling all foodies and fall fanatics! An autumn-themed night market is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy tons of treats in a pumpkin paradise.
Night Market Toronto is bringing back the Harvest Festival for a second year at Square One Shopping Centre’s P3 parking lot. The 10-day event will run from September 30 to October 9, 2022 and feature food trucks, rides, games, and more.
People sitting at picnic tables under string lights. Courtesy of Night Market Toronto
There will be over a dozen food vendors serving up dishes like hot Nashville chicken sandwiches to keep you warm. You can also expect to enjoy fusion cuisines and seafood dishes. Alaia Cafe will be serving toasty drinks to pair with your food.
"This feel-good festival will be an opportunity for the community to come out, enjoy delicious food and feel the cozy fall vibes," the press release states.
A twinkly patio lit with string lights will be available for you to enjoy your meal at. Aside from the food, you can snap a pic at the pumpkin photo-op and fill up on fall vibes. The rides are for "all ages" so you can have some thrills no matter how old you are.
There is no admission cost for the festival, and you can stop by throughout the week or on weekends for eats and autumn fun.
This isn't the only spot to indulge in seasonal treats. Pingle's Farm Market is also hosting a Harvest Festival, and you can get things like pumpkin spice donuts, pumpkin spice soft serve, and fried apple sundaes.
Put on your knit sweater and enjoy this fall-themed night market.
Harvest Festival
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 9, 2022
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy all things autumn at this night market near Toronto.
