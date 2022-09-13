This Harvest Festival Near Toronto Has Fried Apple Sundaes & Endless Autumn Charm
The fall food menu will have you drooling.
If you live for the fall season, then you'll want to take a trip to this charming farm near Toronto. Pingle's Farm Market is hosting its annual Harvest Festival, and you can enjoy endless autumn fun and tasty treats.
Running from September 10 to October 30, 2022, the Harvest Festival welcomes visitors into a fall-themed wonderland. You can enjoy activities such as wagon rides, corn mazes, and more at this spot located in Hampton.
There will be seasonal produce available to pick, and you can wander through over 15 acres of apple trees and select some juicy fruit to bring home. New this year is the pick-your-own corn, and it will likely be available until the end of September.
It just isn't autumn without a visit to a pumpkin patch, and come October, the farm offers tons of orange gourds to get lost amongst.
One of the main attractions is the fall-themed food menu, and you can indulge in both sweet and savoury options. You can feast on meals like the mushroom & squash melt, which consists of house-made mushroom and squash vegan patties topped with a variety of veggies, as well as roasted corn dipped in Doritos.
As for the sweet offerings, you can dig into treats like pumpkin spice donuts, pumpkin spice soft serve, and the fried apple sundae, which comes with pumpkin soft serve, caramel drizzle, and fried apples.
The festival also offers live music, a Harvest Market with seasonal goods, and is even pup-friendly. Tickets are available online, so get ready for some autumn adventures at this spot.
Pingle's Harvest Festival
Price: $10 + per ticket
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in fall treats and enjoy tons of activities at this festival.
