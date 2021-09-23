A Fall Food Market Is Happening Near Toronto With Hundreds Of Pumpkins & Train Rides
You can feast beneath the stars at this cozy spot.
Fall is the season for pumpkins, cozy vibes and comfort food, and you can find all three at this new autumn food market happening near Toronto.
Night Market Toronto is hosting a Harvest Festival at Square One Shopping Centre starting September 24, and you can enjoy photo ops, food trucks, and more.
The two-week event will feature hundreds of colourful pumpkins, hay bales, a carousel, Instagrammable moments, and train rides.
There will be lots of drool-worthy food vendors on site as well, and you can fill up on treats from spots like Buster's Sea Cove and Funky Patacon.
The vendors will rotate after the first week, and admission to this new fall market is free.
Harvest Festival
Price: Free admission
When: September 24 to October 8, 2021
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on delicious food and fall vibes at this new harvest festival.
