11 Pumpkin Patches Near Toronto That Will Definitely Brighten Your Mood This Fall

Step into a sea of orange. 🎃

It's that time of year again! Pumpkins are sprouting up across the province, and you can find some iconic orange squashes at these charming patches near Toronto.

It just isn't autumn without a trip to a pumpkin patch, so grab your spiced latte, put on your knit sweater, and plan an adventure to one of these spots.

Knox's Pumpkin Farm

Price: $14 + per person

When: September 18 - October 31, 2021

Address: 6325 Enfield Rd., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's lots of fun to be had at this picturesque farm. Pick pumpkins, snap some Insta-worthy photos, enjoy a wagon ride, visit a Witches Lair, and sip hot apple cider. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Downey's Farm

Price: $15 + admission

When: September 18 - October 31, 2021

Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Inglewood, ON

Why You Need To Go: The annual Pumpkinfest boasts over 10,000 pumpkins and lots of other fall activities, including a corn maze and delicious pumpkin donuts.

Snyder's Farm

Price: Free admission to pumpkin patch, $16.99 per person for Fall Farm

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pair your pumpkin patch adventure with a gooey pumpkin spice cinnamon bun at this spot. The 15-acre patch is a magical place for photos, and you can enjoy wagon rides, a corn maze, and more.

Pingle's Farm Market

Price: $15 + per ticket

When: Pumpkin patch opens at the end of September 2021

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling hungry, this is one pumpkin patch you'll want to hit up. In addition to apple-picking and an Alice In Wonderland-themed corn maze, the farm has a delicious autumn menu with dishes like a Triple Decker Grilled Cheese and Pumpkin Spice Float.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Price: $12 admission per adult

Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a fairy tale at this whimsical orchard, which has a variety of pumpkins and apple cider you can sip by the river.

Reesor's Farm Market

Price: $7 + per adult

When: Until October 30, 2021

Address: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of the city, this pumpkin farm has endless squashes and a market full goodies.

Strom's Farm & Bakery

Price: Free admission for pumpkins and bakery

When: September 22 - October 31, 2021

Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get lost in thousands of pumpkins at this scenic farm. The Harvest Fun Area opens September 22 and has all sorts of attractions like a straw maze and fire pits.

Warner Ranch And Pumpkin Farm

Price: $2 + per pumpkin

Address: 7705 Schisler Rd., Welland, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy horse-drawn hayrides, colourful gourds, and a variety of pumpkins including giant ones at this charming farm.

Dyment's Glen Drummond Farm

Price: To be announced

When: October 9 - October 31, 2021

Address: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can go for a beautiful wagon ride along the escarpment at this scenic pumpkin patch. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will be available at the end of September.

Cooper's CSA Farm & Maze

Price: $15 per person

When: Weekends starting September 18, 2021

Address: 266 Ashworth Rd., Zephyr, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring a 10-acre pumpkin patch and 10-acre corn maze, this is the perfect spot to visit for a fall adventure. There are even nighttime mazes for those who want a challenge.

Merry Farms

Price: $15 per person

When: Weekends starting September 25, 2021

Address: 1974 Concession Rd. 2 W., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take part in 30 autumn activities at this pumpkin patch, including pumpkin bowling and wagon rides. There's also a new Sweet Shack for tasty treats.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

