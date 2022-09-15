This Cute Pumpkin Farm Near Toronto Has A Valley Of Fall Colours & A Hidden Witch's Lair
You can have an autumn escape to the countryside.
Fall is right on the doorstep, and if you're already having pumpkin-filled dreams, then you'll want to take a trip to this cute farm near Toronto.
Knox Pumpkin Farm is an enchanting fall destination located in Hampton, about an hour from Toronto. The historic venue is open daily from September 24 to October 31 for all your autumn adventures.
The farm grows thousands of pumpkins and offers a variety of types. You can discover pie pumpkins, giant pumpkins, and more as you wander through the patch.
There are tons of activities to enjoy, including wagon rides, a corn maze, cute farm animal visits, and tasty treats. According to the farm, the "'grammable backdrops are endless," so you'll want to have your camera ready. Weekends are the quietest time to enjoy the area, but additional activities, such as pony rides, are available on the weekends.
One of the highlights of the farm is the scenic country surroundings. You can get lost in a fall wonderland by following the Valley Trail to a creek and Storybook Forest.
You'll even discover a spooky Witch's Lair along the way that looks like it could belong to the Sanderson Sisters. On the way back, you'll wander through the vibrant autumn colours of the valley and breathe in the smell of the season.
You can finish the day off by sipping hot apple cider by a campfire or indulging in some treats from the red barn.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available on the website soon.
Knox Pumpkin Farm
Price: To be announced
When: September 24 to October 31, 2022
Address: 6325 Enfield Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take an autumn trip to the countryside with a visit to this scenic farm.
