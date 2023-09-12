apple picking toronto

I Visited A Quaint Apple Orchard Near Toronto & Felt Like I Was On A Fall Trip To The Shire

Queue 'The Lord of the Rings' music!

Apple picking season is here and there are so many beautiful orchards to visit around Toronto.

Last year, I took a trip to a whimsical apple farm located just outside the city and I felt like I was in a scene from The Lord of the Rings.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards is a picturesque apple picking and pumpkin farm situated outside of Brampton.

The farm is nestled along a river and features rolling hills and lush orchards. The misty rows of crooked apple trees and vibrant valley have major Hobbiton vibes.

There are so many activities to enjoy at the farm, from the wagon ride down the steep valley to the riverside trail and golden field of sunflowers. During my visit, I also got lost in the corn maze and visited some adorable farm animals.

There are several different orchards to visit, depending on what kind of apples you're looking for. You'll find everything from granny smith to honey crisp, as well as some pears.

One of the highlights of my visit was the whimsical "quirky cottage" located along the river. There were tons of delicious desserts to enjoy as well as warm apple cider that put me right in the fall mood. It's the perfect spot for second breakfast!

If you've still got an appetite, you can roast a hot dog or enjoy some buttered corn.

As you head out, you can get a family portrait taken for free. The photos are shared with you after so you can have a little souvenir from your adventures.

I left with a few bags brimming with fresh apples which I later turned into delicious pies.

If you're looking for a picturesque spot to escape the bustle of the city and fill up on fall vibes, this whimsical farm is worth a day trip.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Price: $15 per adult

Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming apple orchard is a magical place for an autumn adventure.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

