I Went To This Fall Farm Near Toronto & It Was Worth It For The Cinnamon Buns Alone
As soon as the temperature drops and the smell of pumpkin spice fills the air I go into full fall-mode. One of my favourite things to do during the harvest season is take a trip to a cute farm and this spot near Toronto satisfied all my fall cravings.
Snyder's Family Farm is located about an hour away from the city, making it an ideal autumn day trip.
The farm has tons of festive activities, but what truly piqued my interest were the gooey pumpkin spice cinnamon buns I saw advertised on Instagram.
Snyder's has everything from a corn maze and petting zoo to a hayride and food. There are lots of activities for kids to enjoy as well, including pirate ships, petal carts and jumping pillows.
One of my favourite parts of the visit was the 30-acre pumpkin patch where you can stroll between orange gourds of all shapes and sizes and pick a few to bring home.
There's no shortage of treats and things to eat during your visit. The farm is home to a Pumpkin Pub, Autumn Grill featuring chilli cheese fries and foot long hot dogs, a Candy Barn with cotton candy and caramel apples, and a bakery that's brimming with all the desserts you could dream of.
The pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls are a fall tradition and honestly, the trip was worth it for these gooey desserts alone. I was sure to buy a few extra to take home with me.
The farm has a few other activities taking place this year, including private campfires and Fear Farm, a haunted attraction that will chill you to the bone.
There are a few new additions to the fall farm experience this season, such as the giant 7-foot pumpkin and added Halloween characters.
Whether you go for the fall vibes or for the pumpkin spice cinnamon buns, this charming farm makes for a dreamy road trip.
Snyder's Family Farm
Price: $19.99 general admission
When: Weekends until October 29, 2023
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin cinnamon buns and more at this farm near Toronto.
