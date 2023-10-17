This Ontario Farm Is Like A Tiny Autumn Town & You Can Get Lost In A Golden Corn Maze
It's full of pumpkins. 🎃
Fall means pumpkins, corn mazes and cozy treats and you can find all the autumn vibes at this quaint farm in Ontario. Clovermead Adventure Farm is a picturesque venue located outside of London and it's full of fall fun.
The farm is hosting a Pumpkin Festival on Saturdays and a Fall Festival on weekdays where you can get into the cozy spirit. There are over 50 activities to enjoy from a corn maze to pumpkin picking and visiting the animals.
You'll feel as though you've stepped into a tiny autumn town as you wander through the charming property and step into the rustic buildings.
The corn maze is a fun spot for anyone looking for a challenge and you can also take part in wagon rides, a splash pad, photo ops and more.
On October 28, you can see a Dog Agility Show featuring the Flying Furballs showing off their skills.
There are several new attractions this year including a Truck Slide and Barrel of Fun Ride.
With all the fall festivities you're sure to work up an appetite, and there are several food locations at the farm where you can fill up on some delicious dishes.
According to the farm, items include soft pretzels, funnel cakes, a honey garlic sandwich, fresh honey lemonade, freshly popped kettle corn and other lunch items like wraps, poutine, hamburgers, sausages, fries and chicken fingers.
Admission to the farm festivals costs $24.99 online and $29.99 at the gate.
Celebrate all things fall at this cute farm full of pumpkins.
Clovermead Adventure Farm
Price: $24.99 + per person for fall festivals
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 11302 Imperial Rd., Aylmer, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin picking and more at this fall farm in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.