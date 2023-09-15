8 Twisting Corn Mazes In Ontario To Get Lost In For A Dreamy Autumn Outing
Which will you visit? 🌽
It's about that time of year when the leaves change colour and the air gets a bit cooler, and what better way to enjoy it than by visiting a corn maze?
For a classic fall activity, you can visit one of Ontario's corn mazes and try to find your way through the towering stalks.
There are plenty of farms to choose from, with many located near Toronto, making them great for a fall day trip. Many also offer other fall fun like hayrides, baked treats and pumpkin patches you can enjoy during your visit.
Grab a cozy sweater and break out the apple cider! Here are eight corn mazes in Ontario to visit this season for an a-maze-ing time.
Andrews Farm
Price: $15 per person
When: Corn maze now open
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just under an hour from Toronto in Milton, Andrews Farm is a 165-acre farm offering all the classics for the perfect fall outing.
In addition to their corn maze, the farm has a large flower field where you can pick dahlias, a sunflower field, and a pumpkin patch.
While at the farm, you can go on wagon rides, visit the farm animals or grab a bite at the BBQ, which serves up lunch, ice cream and apple cider.
Be sure to also stop in at Andrews farm market, where you'll find delicious baked goods and an assortment of wines at their winery.
Applewood Farm
Price: $13 per person
When: Corn maze opening September 16, 2023
Address: 2055 Saintfield Rd., Seagrave, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm just north of Port Perry, Ontario, has a huge 40-acre corn maze as well as a pumpkin patch and wagon rides where you can admire the autumn scenery.
Applewood Farm and Winery's Fall Fun on the Farm runs from September 16 to October 31, 2023. During this time, you can make your way through the corn maze, pick your own pumpkins, and check out the animals at the farm's animal barn.
The farm also has a cute patio where you can enjoy drinks like blueberry cider.
Accessibility: Partially accessible.
Downey's Farm
Price: $16.99 per person
When: Corn maze now open
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Inglewood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Downey’s corn maze has over 8 kilometres of trail to navigate through. There are 3 different games for different levels of play within the maze, making it perfect for both kids and adults alike.
After making your way through the maze, you can also partake in 25 different activities at the farm, including visiting farm animals, wagon rides, and shopping for pies and baked goods at the farm's store.
The corn maze is included in admission to the farm, and can be enjoyed until October 31, 2023. Be sure to purchase your tickets online beforehand, as tickets aren't available for purchase at the farm's admission booth.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Snyder's Farm
Price: $19.99+ per person
When: Corn maze open now
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: About 1 hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, Snyder's Family Farm has tons of fun fall activities perfect for all ages.
In addition to its corn maze, Snyder's also has a 30-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, haunted houses and a petting zoo.
You can also book your own private fall campfire at the farm, which comes with the fire already lit and a s'mores roasting kit.
If you work up an appetite, the farm has a grill, bakery, candy barn and Pumpkin Pub where you can get local beer, Ontario wines and cider.
If you're feeling brave this season, you can visit Snyder's Fear Farm to experience the corn maze after dark in a terrifying way.
Strom's Farm
Price: $11.50+ per person
When: Opening September 20, 2023
Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Guelph, Strom's Farm's corn maze offers over 6 kilometres of trails to get lost in this fall.
The farm reopens for the season on September 20. Once it opens, visitors will be able to enjoy the farm's Harvest Fun Area, where they can take wagon rides, sit by fire pits and eat snacks, chuck pumpkins and more.
In October, the farm also hosts a Night Maze where they can explore the corn field by flashlight, enjoy live music performances and grab a bite from a food truck.
Be sure to check out the farm's market and bakery, where you'll find pies, tarts, cookies and ice cream sandwiches, and stop by the pumpkin patch, which will be filled with thousands of pumpkins.
Pingle’s Farm Market
Price: $12+ per person
When: Corn maze now open
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pingle's Farm Market near Oshawa has a 6-acre corn maze open now for exploring, as well as plenty of fall activities certain to make for a great autumn day.
The farm market, which is open all year long, is where you'll find freshly picked produce, gourmet grocery items and locally butchered meats, as well as a cafe stocked with baked goods like cinnamon buns, cookies, and pumpkin spice donuts.
The farm also has an apple orchard, pick-your-own fields, and wagon rides for some classic fall fun.
Wynn Farms
Price: $10 per adult
When: Corn maze now open
Address: 8191 and 9592 Hwy. 33, Greater Napanee, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wynn Farms in Greater Napanee has a huge corn maze that's open now for visits.
The magical maze is designed in the shape of a castle, with visitors able to embark on an enchanted experience as they make their way through the corn by solving puzzles and collecting images.
The farm also offers a moonlight corn maze where visitors can explore the corn field after dark, grab a caramel apple or cup of apple cider and warm up by the fire.
Other fun things to do at the farm include visiting the pumpkin patch, where you'll find white, striped, pink, and blue pumpkins among the traditional orange, picking apples in the orchard and creating your own bouquet at the flower farm.
Reesor's Farm Market
Price: $7+ per adult
When: Corn maze now open
Address: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Markham, Reesor's Farm Market is home to a farm market, bakery, pick-your-own pumpkin patch and corn maze.
The winding maze features a lookout platform located halfway through where visitors can get a better sense of where they are in the maze. However, you can also request a map of the maze to take in with you in case you find it difficult to navigate.
Check out the farm market while you're there for fresh produce, bread and muffins.
At the bakery, which is located down the road from the farm market, you'll find prepared meals, soups, salads, bread, pies, cookies and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.