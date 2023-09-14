Ontario's Haunted Fear Farm Opens This Fall & It Will Bring Your Nightmares To Life
The terrifying attraction is less than 2 hours from Toronto. 👻
A nightmarish attraction is opening in Ontario this fall, and it's definitely not for the faint of heart.
Fear Farm, a "legendary" haunted attraction with terrifying haunts, is reopening in September for those brave enough to visit.
The haunted farm takes place every Halloween at Snyder's Family Farm in Bright, Ontario.
The attraction features six horrifying haunts that are sure to make your blood turn cold, including haunted houses and corn mazes, as well as creepy hayride.
This year, visitors will be able to test their bravery at sinister attractions including Hiller House, a haunted house with an evil doctor that you won't want to meet, and the Stalking Dead, where visitors must make their way through a pitch-black cornfield where dark things lurk.
Be sure to check out the farm's world famous hayride, which will take guests on a dark and winding trip through corn fields and forests as they witness "unspeakable horrors and creatures of the past."
The farm is located just 30 minutes from Kitchener, or about 1 hour and 40 minutes from Toronto.
If you find getting scared works up an appetite, you can grab a bite at the farm's Autumn Grill or double-decker grilled cheese stand for eats like cheeseburgers, chili cheese fries, and smoked sausages, or visit the Candy Barn or bakery for something sweet, like caramel apples, freshly made cinnamon buns, butter tarts, and cotton candy.
There will also be seasonal local beer, Ontario wines, and ciders available at the farm's Pumpkin Pub.
Fear Farm opens on September 30, 2023, and tickets are available online now. All six of the farm's haunted attractions are included in your ticket, with prices starting at $49.99 per person.
Visitors can also purchase a VIP Fear Farm ticket, which comes with fast passes to Fear Farm and includes a private campfire experience complete with s'mores.
Fear Farm
Price: $49.99+ per person
When: Opening September 30, 2023
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Don't scare easily? You can test your bravery at one of Ontario's most legendary haunts by visiting Fear Farm this fall.
