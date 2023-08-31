Casa Loma's Halloween Events Have 'Haunted' Tunnels & An Abandoned House Full Of Zombies
Can you survive the apocalypse?
Casa Loma is about to get spooky. The iconic landmark is bringing back two terrifying events for the Halloween season and you can experience all sorts of bone-chilling scares.
Both Legends of Horror and Zombie Apocalypse will run from September 29 to October 31 and will feature tons of scares and horrors waiting around every corner.
Legends of Horror is a theatrical experience that totally immerses you in a world of nightmares. You'll wander through frightening sets and scenes complete with dramatic lighting, 3D imagery projections, animatronics and classic horror experiences.
The attraction begins in the lower gardens where you'll follow a 2-kilometre walking trail "through to Sir Henry Pellatt's rat-infested, dimly lit tunnels under the street." You'll then head to the allegedly haunted stables where you'll enter the sinister home of Dr. Frankenstein.
If you need a drink to calm your nerves, you can head to the Lounge where you'll find the "scariest and spookiest of refreshments."
"Each year we go bigger and bolder, and we believe that our show will thrill, chill, disturb and delight, offering a distinct experience on each visit," Nadia Di Donato, vice president and creative director, of Liberty Entertainment Group said in a press release.
"We promise an evening full of phantasmagorical and freaky fun, and quite simply, the best Halloween experience in the city.”
The scares don't end there. Casa Loma's other haunted experience, Zombie Apocalypse, is also returning. Created in partnership with Secret City Adventures, the event takes you into an abandoned facility just outside the castle where you'll come face to face with an "army of cannibalizing and contagious undead."
Tickets for both events go on sale at midnight on September 1.
Legends of Horror & Zombie Apocalypse
Price: $40 +
When: September 29 to October 31, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON for Legends of Horror 175 Kendal Ave., Toronto, ON for Zombie Apocalypse
Why You Need To Go: It's time to get spooked at Casa Loma's Halloween events!
